GRDA, Pryor Creek police mourn former dispatcher

Matt Arnold passes away GRDA Dispatcher Matt Arnold dies (Pryor Creek PD/Pryor Creek PD)

PRYOR, Okla. — Two agencies have announced the death of Matthew Arnold. Arnold passed away after battling COVID-19.

Arnold worked as a dispatcher for both the Pryor Creek Police Department and most recently, the Grand River Dam Authority.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Matt Arnold,” said the Pryor Creek Police Department in a post on Facebook. Arnold served as the dispatcher for Pryor Creek Police Department from 2019 until June of this year.

The Pryor Creek Police Department used a motorcade to transport Arnold from Tulsa back to Pryor Creek on Friday morning. They shared the information of the route the motorcade took and encouraged members of the public to come out and show their support for Arnold and his family.

In a statement to FOX23, GRDA said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Matthew’s family and we remain focused on doing all we can to help support them during this difficult time.”

Visitation services for Arnold will be on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and his funeral services will be on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Arnold was 22.

