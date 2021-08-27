DeFuniak Springs man indicted for child exploitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged participation in a nationwide child exploitation enterprise. According to the indictment, Michael J. McClure, 43, was allegedly part of an ongoing child exploitation operation to produce, distribute, receive, and possess child pornography. This activity reportedly took place on Kik Messenger, which is a mobile app. McClure is also charged with the production of child pornography as well as its distribution, receipt, and possession.