Body found outside east Tulsa apartment complex

Body found outside Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a body was found outside the Midtown Park Apartments parking lot near 21st and Memorial around 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are working to learn what lead to her death but say it began when they were call for a domestic disturbance.

Police say when they arrived they discovered a 42-year-old female face down on the asphalt. They said they attempted life saving measures until TFD and EMSA arrived and took over. Police say unfortunately, the woman did not make it.

Tulsa police say officers on scene saw injuries on the woman, including abrasions that were consistent with trauma.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw her walking and stumbling. They say other witnesses reported seeing her on the ground and another tried giving first aid.

Police still do not have a cause of death and say the medical examiner’s office will be the one to determine. The examiner tells police that based off the injuries police witnessed, that it could have been caused by the hot asphalt where she fell.

The temperature of the asphalt was recorded at 135 degrees, acceding to police.

This is a developing story, check this page for updates.

