Report links unvaccinated Marin teacher to COVID-19 school outbreak

By John Woolfolk
 9 days ago
An unvaccinated and sometimes unmasked teacher at a Marin County private elementary school set off a COVID-19 outbreak in May that spread to more than two dozen students, siblings and parents, a new report from Marin Health and Human Services has found. The report released Friday and published by the...

