Chicago Weather: Steamy Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a soggy and foggy start to our Sunday. The heaviest, steadiest rain is moving off to our east. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The rest of the day we will have scattered showers with a passing cold front. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our highs today will be a little cooler than average in the low-to-mid-70’s. Once that front passes this evening, we are looking at a mostly sunny Labor Day with highs back near average. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with a high of 80 and our next chance for showers arrive Wednesday. The end of the week and weekend are looking pleasant! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.