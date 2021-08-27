Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Steamy Weekend

 9 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — This week's stretch of hot and humid weather will continue until Sunday, when a cold front will usher in milder and less humid conditions for next week. The heat index will hover around 100 degrees each afternoon until the cold front passes Sunday night. There's a chance...

Chicago, IL
#Chicago Weather#Steamy#Cbs#Hot Humid
