Despite revoking event permits, Venice allows Sept. 4-5 Craft Festival to continue with COVID-19 protocols
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced earlier this week that it would suspend issuing permits for events due to a rise of COVID-19 cases. Under the circumstances, the prospects of attracting large groups of people to a confined area increases the risk of infection. After the decision, the City met with Venice MainStreet to discuss specific safety conditions and requirements that will allow scheduled events to happen.www.mysuncoast.com
