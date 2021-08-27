Cancel
Shop Best Buy's massive Labor Day sale for epic deals on appliances

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago
The Best Buy Labor Day Sale has major discounts on refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges and more. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Best Buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, bath or laundry room, now’s your chance. The Best Buy Labor Day sale is in full swing, and you can save big on some of our favorite Reviewed-approved appliances.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone . Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Now through Wednesday, September 14 , you can score major discounts on refrigerators , washers , dryers , dishwashers and ranges . Not only can you save up to $650 on some of our favorite appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day Sale also offers customers a limited-time 24-month financing option with 10% back in rewards, for purchases of $999 and more with the My Best Buy Credit Card . Even better, if you’re looking to invest in more than one appliance, you can save big with up to an additional 10% off.

Best Buy is having a major Labor Day sale with epic discounts on appliances. LG Global

Ready to give your kitchen a facelift? You can snag the Samsung RF28R7351SG French door refrigerator , one of our favorite French door fridges , for $650 off, marked down to $2,499.99 from its original price of $3,149.99. Another Samsung favorite is the Samsung DW80R9950UT dishwasher . During our testing , we found that this third-rack dishwasher was able to remove 97% of food stains—and, right now, it can be yours for $949.99, a savings of $149.

When it comes to upgrading your gas or electric range, there is no shortage of discounts either. You can get the best under-$1,000 electric range we’ve tested , the LG LREL6325F Electric Convection Range , for just $989.00, a savings of $110. Shop these deals and more at the Best Buy Labor Day Sale before the discounts disappear.

The best deals at the Best Buy Labor Day sale

Refrigerators

Shop some of our favorite french door refrigerators at the Best Buy Labor Day Sale. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Best Buy

Washers and dryers

Need a new washer and dryer? These models are up to $500 off. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Best Buy

Dishwashers

Give your kitchen a facelift with these discounted dishwashers. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Best Buy

Ranges

Save up to $500 on a gas or electric range at the Best Buy Labor Day Sale. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Best Buy

Shop the Best Buy Labor Day sale today

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Best Buy's massive Labor Day sale for epic deals on appliances

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

