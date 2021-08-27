Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Unvaccinated Kansans should quarantine after attending Chiefs game at Arrowhead: KDHE

By Bill Lukitsch
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnvaccinated Kansas residents who attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium Friday night should quarantine afterward. That’s according to the state’s travel rules as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge and fill hospitals in the Kansas City region. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Sam Mcdowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Quarantine#Super Bowl Liv#American Football#Kansans#Kansas City#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Minnesota Vikings#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFLYardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Named No. 1 Player in NFL Top 100 List

After back-to-back No. 4 rankings in the NFL Top 100 list, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rises to claim the top spot ahead of the 2021 season. The list is a collective ranking of the 100 best players in the NFL heading into each season. Unlike events such as the Pro Bowl, players carry a 100% pull in how the list is arranged. The fact that Mahomes was able to improve from his previous ranking despite not winning the NFL MVP award is a testament to how the rest of the league views him.
NFLOzarks First.com

Chiefs fans required to wear masks in some areas of Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are ready to host their first home game of the preseason Friday night. Kickoff for the game against the Minnesota Vikings is at 7:05 p.m. It is the only preseason game of the year at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Parking lots open at...
NFLKansas City Star

State guidelines call for fans at Chiefs game to quarantine

The Kansas City Chiefs had a big crowd Friday for their preseason game win over Minnesota, and unvaccinated Kansas residents who were part of the crowd should quarantine. The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas' travel rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 advise anyone unvaccinated attending mass gatherings to spend seven days in quarantine if they get a negative test result, and 10 days if no test is taken.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs unveil GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

That started to change in recent years. In 2019, the company signed a partnership deal with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “GEHA, the partnership I’ve had with them has been special,” Mahomes said in a 50-yard-line interview conducted by Chiefs radio play-by-play broadcaster Mitch Holthus. “For them to now be a part of this stadium and it be GEHA Field, it’s just the start of a special relationship they’ll have with the Kansas City community.”
NFLkshb.com

GAME DAY: Chiefs, fans return to Arrowhead for final preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | Chiefs players are taking to the field during warm-ups, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. EARLIER | The Kansas City Chiefs return home to GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the first time this season, and their final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
NFLKMBC.com

Chiefs fans thrilled to be back at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hosted their one and only home preseason game. In May, the Chiefs said they were hoping for full capacity seating -- 76,000 fans. Many came Friday to cheer on the team. Chiefs Kingdom has lots of things to celebrate with the start...
NFLPosted by
POPSUGAR

A Record 12 Women Were Selected For NFL Coaching Positions This Season

The 2021-2022 NFL season kicks off Sept. 9 with a record 12 women holding coaching roles in some capacity. This comes after a number of women made history during the last two seasons: Katie Sowers became the first woman to coach at the Super Bowl in 2020 when she was an offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers. That appearance also made her the first openly LGBTQ+ coach in Super Bowl history. Cleveland Browns' Chief of Staff Callie Brownson and Jennifer King, a full-year Washington Football Team coaching intern at the time, took part in a historic game that fall when they were on opposing sidelines with another woman, Sarah Thomas, who officiated. The following month, Brownson was the first woman to hold a position-coaching role during a regular-season game. Then, in 2021, Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust were written in the record books as the first women on an NFL coaching staff to win the Super Bowl, and Thomas went on to become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. So, yes, it was a lot of firsts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arrowhead Addict launches YouTube channel to enhance KC Chiefs coverage

With a new season ready to kick off for the Kansas City Chiefs, we’re thrilled to launch a brand new angle from which we can cover our favorite team. We’re excited to let you all know that we’ve launched the official Arrowhead Addict YouTube channel as of today, and we’ve already got some great content ready for Chiefs fans.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes savagely trolls Dana Holgorsen after Texas Tech’s win vs. Houston

Before Patrick Mahomes was a superstar in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was slinging the rock all over the college football gridiron as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Naturally, Mahomes is still a big Texas Tech supporter, and he was in a great mood after the Red Raiders dominated Dana Holgorsen’s Houston Cougars in the second half of Saturday’s 38-21 season-opening victory.
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Q&A: South Dakota editor-in-chief talks KU vs. USD matchup with Kansan Sports

Ahead of Friday’s football season-opener against South Dakota, Associate Sports Editor Andrew Lind spoke with Bailey Zubke, editor-in-chief of The Volante, about the matchup. Lind: One of the biggest headlines surrounding South Dakota football right now is the fact that the team has played in four spring games. From what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy