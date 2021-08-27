Cancel
Astra Stock Drops After Cutting Short Rocket Launch, With Next Attempt Expected in the Coming Days

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[The livestream has ended. A replay of the webcast is available above.]. Astra Space cut short its first launch attempt since the company went public, with the rocket's engines firing for a moment and then shutting down. The rocket did not lift off the ground due to the launch abort,...

