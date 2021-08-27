Cancel
Franklin County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burnt Chimney, or near Rocky Mount, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount Burnt Chimney Western Smith Mountain Lake Union Hall Southern Smith Mountain Lake Wirtz and North Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

