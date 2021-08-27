Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Gloucester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CAMDEN AND EAST CENTRAL GLOUCESTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.