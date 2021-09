Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. Another week, another chart! This was an eye-opening week as we saw many last week debuts fall off this week, including heavyweight legends, Sepultura. Only Slaughter to Prevail and Destruction charted this week after making their debut. Unfortunately for our frequent visitor Henry, Evanescence has now been left off the charts for two consecutive weeks. C’mon readers, bring them to life and grab The Bitter Truth! As promised, Between The Buried And Me dropped by with their Colors II but were surprisingly beat by Deafheaven. Both albums are fantastic and should definitely be checked out while cruising the charts. Enjoy!