Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief cold-air funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Glacier A thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Glacier County through 300 PM MDT At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 22 miles north of North Browning, or 33 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Glacier County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH