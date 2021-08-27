Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Butcher Babies drop new song “It’s Killin’ Time Baby!”

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButcher Babies have dropped a new single called “”It’s Killin’ Time Baby!” featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate. “HOLY FRAGG, SPACE HOG! We are fraggin’ stoked to bring to you our latest banger, ‘It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!‘ inspired by the Main Man himself, Lobo! Comin’ atchya on August 27th. This bounty hunter, biker has a way of stealing even the blackest of hearts. Between breaking legs and breaking hearts, Lobo embodies the Heavy Metal attitude we all need in 2021! We were so lucky to have our buddy, the very talented, @craig.mabbitt from @EscapeTheFate and @deadrabbittsig, join us in this jam! Our incredible producer, @MattG00d, brought this comic themed dream to life and we CAN NOT wait for you to hear it!”

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Mabbitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Atlanta#Control Room#San Antonio#Bb#Escapethefate#Deadrabbittsig#Mattg00d#Dc#Wv Metal#Nc Neighborhood#Ga#La Southport#Sauget#Il#Lincoln#Ne#Rock Club 09 12 Flint#Mi#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwedr.com

Sunday surprise: SZA drops three new songs

SZA surprised her fans Sunday with three new songs, which she described on Twitter as "Dumping random thoughts." The Oscar and Grammy nominee shared the new tracks on an anonymous Soundcloud account, and tweeted that her astrologer reader, known on Twitter on Messiah of Astrology, "made me do it." On...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Kodak Black & Lil Baby Team Up on New Song ‘Nobody’: Listen

Kodak Black has been sharing a lot of music with his fans lately. The Florida rapper is currently working on his next studio album but before that, he decided to serve an appetizer to fans in the form of a mixtape titled Before The Album. Kodak has uploaded the tape on a couple of free mixtape sites rather than deliver them to the typical DSPs.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announce 2021 tour dates

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced their overall return to the road for their extensive 2021 fall/winter tour. The trek will mark the 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, as the trek is scheduled to kick off on November 17th and will run through December 30th. TSO’s Al Pitrelli...
MusicVanity Fair

Eric Clapton, Guitarist for Baby Boomers, Releases Protest Song for Anti-Vaxxers

Eric Clapton, the British singer-songwriter and arguably second-greatest guitarist, continues to take what he perhaps sees as a bold stance against basic measures to protect people from COVID-19. His new song, “This Has Gotta Stop,” appears to be a rallying cry against vaccines and other issues, as Rolling Stone notes, at a time when the Delta variant is hitting unvaccinated people particularly hard.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Gloria Walker Passes Away Three Weeks After Dream Vacay To Egypt, Dustin Vitale, Her Son, Sold $18,000 Worth of Philly Cheesesteaks To Make Dream Come True

The Philadelphia woman, whose final wishes were to visit Egypt, has passed away. Her son, Dustin Vitale, went viral for selling Philly cheesesteaks to raise money for the once-in-a-lifetime journey. Gloria Walker, 56, died of bladder cancer three weeks after she returned home from the life-changing trip, in early June,...
Environmentshinemycrown.com

Hurricane Ida Rips Through Cardi B’s Atlanta Mansion

Hurricane Ida showed no favorites — taking no favorites as she swept over the east coast, leaving a trail of devastation in her wake. And Cardi B revealed the damage the hurricane did to her Atlanta home. “The storm is no joke,” the rapper wrote as she shared images of...
Musicx1065.com

Gorillaz drops new, three-song EP, 'Meanwhile'

Gorillaz has dropped a new EP called Meanwhile. The set includes three previously unreleased songs: "Meanwhile" featuring Jelani Blackman and Barrington Levy; "Jimmy Jimmy," featuring AJ Tracey; and "Déjà Vu," featuring Alicai Harley. You can download it now via digital outlets. Gorillaz previously premiered all three tracks during their concerts...
Colorado State9News

Gender reveal for Colorado's new baby hippo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced the gender of its four-week old hippopotamus. First-time Nile hippo father Biko smashed a watermelon with the insides dyed blue (with animal-safe food coloring) to reveal the big bundle of joy... is a boy!. The baby boy hippo was born underwater...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 drops on Oct. 11

“In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club and of the girls,” said creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert in a statement. “There are two new members (and) they’re all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people."

Comments / 0

Community Policy