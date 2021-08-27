Butcher Babies drop new song “It’s Killin’ Time Baby!”

Butcher Babies have dropped a new single called “”It’s Killin’ Time Baby!” featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate. “HOLY FRAGG, SPACE HOG! We are fraggin’ stoked to bring to you our latest banger, ‘It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!‘ inspired by the Main Man himself, Lobo! Comin’ atchya on August 27th. This bounty hunter, biker has a way of stealing even the blackest of hearts. Between breaking legs and breaking hearts, Lobo embodies the Heavy Metal attitude we all need in 2021! We were so lucky to have our buddy, the very talented, @craig.mabbitt from @EscapeTheFate and @deadrabbittsig, join us in this jam! Our incredible producer, @MattG00d, brought this comic themed dream to life and we CAN NOT wait for you to hear it!”