Swedish theatrical metal band Avatar have just released two new songs, “Going Hunting,” and “Barren Cloth Mother.” Both tracks are available to see below. Avatar will return to the U.S., this September, and is one of the first European metal bands to return to the US after Covid 19 travel restrictions have kept so many other out. Joining Avatar on the “Going Hunting” tour will be Magic Sword and Tallah. September 1, marks day one of the tour starting in Albany NY. Also on the schedule are Hellfest, Aftershock, Louder Than Life and Blue Ridge Rockfest, to name a few.