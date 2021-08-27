Cancel
Music

Eternal Frequency share cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like A Hole” video

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rockers Eternal Frequency have shared a music video for their cover of Nine Inch Nails’ classic song, “Head Like A Hole.”. “We’ve always known we had a pretty singer, now our singer has become the Pretty Hate Machine (haha). In all seriousness, it definitely takes some balls to cover a Nine Inch Nails song, but we think that we did it justice and we hope our fans agree. We try to pride ourselves on creating sonically stimulating material with layers and depth. That is exactly why it felt necessary to showcase our interpretation of some of Trent Reznor’s finest work to date.”

Trent Reznor
#Music Video#Nine Inch Nails#Frequency#Head Like A Hole#The Pretty Hate Machine
