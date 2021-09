Napalm Records has announced the signing of Swedish progressive metal juggernauts EVERGREY. EVERGREY is Gothenburg's finest exports, having been commanding the scene for over 25 years and have released twelve full-length records to date — starting with their blistering debut "The Dark Discovery" in 1998. Their latest high-quality offering, the critically acclaimed "Escape Of The Phoenix" (No. 12 on German album chart), was unveiled in early 2021, proving the inimitable ability of the five-piece to harmoniously weave dark lyricism with different shades of heaviness and musical influences. Over the course of time, EVERGREY remarkably managed to build its very own powerful yet emotional sound that reaches the listener deep in their core and creates an exceptional experience with every note.