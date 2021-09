The words above weren’t supposed to be the headline of this column. The headline was supposed to be: “Kanye West just did an album release all wrong. Brilliantly.” I planned to delve into how Kanye, with the new Donda, has clearly learned lessons from heritage acts in how to print money from super-fans using scarcity. With his album preview concerts and associated merch grossing millions before Joe Public has even heard a note of the record, West expertly monetized the anticipation of a record release — knowing that the monetization of an actual record release is becoming an increasing challenge, even for global icons. He also borrowed tricks from other frontline artists: By squeezing 27 tracks onto Donda, for example, West is gaming the same streaming metrics that led Drake’s 25-track “Scorpion” to smash streaming records in 2019.