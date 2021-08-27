Cancel
Lucifer share “Bring Me His Head” video, reveal details for new album

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer have announced their new album, Lucifer IV, will be released on October 29th via Century Media Records. To celebrate the new album reveal, the group has shared a video for the song “Bring Me His Head.” The clip is a tribute to the Brian De Palma 1976 horror film Carrie.

