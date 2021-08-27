Lucifer share “Bring Me His Head” video, reveal details for new album

As the countdown to the release of their forthcoming fourth album, Wallflowers, continues, Jinjer have shared the striking cinematic video for Wallflower. Speaking of the track, the Ukrainian quartet say: “As the director Basil Pereverzev told us ‘Never give up and act in due course with the forces of the reality you have chosen for yourself’… Wallflower is one of a kind. This is a song we have lived through time and time again. Every single note, every percussion hit, every word Tatiana sings is well-thought through and shines. And the story which rolls out in the video is the best compliment to this song. Definitely the most multilayered work we have delivered sonically and visually. We hope that our fans can also relate the video and take something meaningful from it as well.”