KISS’ Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid 19

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Paul Stanley, founder, guitarist, and lead singer of KISS has tested positive for Covid 19. Stanley was having flu like symptoms and was testing negative until he tested positive on the afternoon of August 26th. Stanley is fully vaccinated and is doing well despite rumors to the contrary.

Paul Stanley Chimes In On David Lee Roth After Gene Simmons’ Comments

Paul Stanley has now weighed in on David Lee Roth as a frontman after Gene Simmons made headlines for criticizing the singer’s abilities. Stanley took to Instagram and wrote, “Speaking of @davidleeroth … I remember seeing him in the 70’s with Van Halen at MSG and thinking to myself ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ Just amazing what he had evolved into in a few short years. On stage he’s still Diamond Dave!”
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Positive KISS Star Spotted Out in Hollywood Sans Mask—While Claiming to be Quarantining

Five days after KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, he was spotted outside a West Hollywood hotel already defying public health guidelines. The Daily Mail ran paparazzi photos of Stanley, 69, not wearing a mask while strolling into the hotel on Tuesday. Fans were left scratching their heads at a bizarre turn of events. First, Stanley DID have a mask on hand but didn’t appear to put it on after exiting his vehicle. Secondly, Stanley posted a tweet the next day, on Wednesday, claiming he would be “staying clear of people for a few more days” because his freedom shouldn’t include jeopardizing other people’s health.
Public Healthmetalinsider.net

KISS’ Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19, band postpones four more shows

KISS bassist and co-vocalist Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. The group has been forced to postpone the following four shows on their farewell trek, which has happened shortly after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. The group has confirmed the symptoms are mild, and all parties will remain isolated until they can safely return to the stage in ten days, on September 9th.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
