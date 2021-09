Music is emotion. There is very little separating the two. If you play Lupe Fiasco’s “Intruder Alert,” I’ll feel sad. “If you play Casnova’s “Gripped Up,” I’ll feel like fighting everyone in the room. Now, if you play R.A.E.’s “Mine,” I’ll feel a range of emotions. I’ll feel happy because the song’s production has a 90s feel that reminds me of my childhood. I’ll also feel like dancing, even though I have no rhythm, because her voice seamlessly floats over the beat. Above all else, I’ll feel genuinely happy and it’s truly special when a song can transport the listener to a place of genuine bliss.