Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Acquires Additional 18.4M Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOAU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company and led by Chairman and CEO Shawn D. Rochester, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "MEOAU" beginning August 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "MEOA" and "MEOAW," respectively.