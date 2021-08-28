Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Acquires Additional 18.4M Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) are pleased to announce that Brookfield Infrastructure has paid for the additional 18,369,800 Inter Pipeline common shares tendered under its Offer as of August 25, 2021, increasing Brookfield Infrastructure’s aggregate ownership of Inter Pipeline’s common shares from 68.7% to 73.0%.www.streetinsider.com
