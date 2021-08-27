Tennessee School District to Shut Down for Entire Week Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
Earlier this month, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their kid out of a school's mask mandate.www.newsweek.com
Earlier this month, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their kid out of a school's mask mandate.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5