Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee School District to Shut Down for Entire Week Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

By Matthew Impelli
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their kid out of a school's mask mandate.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 5

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
553K+
Followers
58K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Cdc#Covid 19#Middle Tennessee#Wsmv Tv#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy