Indiana State

Indiana Congresswoman Says Biden Must Resign

By Chris Davis
WIBC.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON–Rep. Jackie Walorski said Friday that Pres. Biden has failed as commander-in-chief and should resign the presidency, following the deaths of 13 military members in suicide bombings near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. “The Biden Administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has endangered American lives and emboldened our adversaries. Yesterday, the...

