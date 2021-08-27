Indiana Congresswoman Says Biden Must Resign

"Fox News Primetime" host Tammy Bruce unloaded on President Biden and his White House for various "lies" that she claims have cost the lives of Americans. Bruce: The fact that Biden is a liar is not news. He has been exposed as a plagiarist, which is essentially lying on paper. And his lies about himself make him one of the most powerful fabulists, which is a person who makes up wild stories, passing them off as truth in the world. Our problem is Joe Biden's lies and the lies of his enablers get people murdered. But the rot of the left, it doesn't just live in official Washington, it infects our state governments, our local governments, our major corporations and inside our schools and in communities all across the country. It also affects immigration… So why are the Democrats so incapable of living in reality and recognizing that everything they're doing is a complete and utter failure?