Macaulay Culkin makes 'American Horror Story' debut

Tonight on FX American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 is going to air, and we’ve got a good feeling already things are gonna get dark. How dark, precisely? Let’s just say that this show could be looking to transform Mickey into one of the pale, vampire-like creatures we see walking around Provincetown, or at least that is one of the prevailing theories that is out there at present. The teaser below for episode 3 is of course used as some evidence — as is what we saw from Macaulay Culkin’s character across the first two episodes of the show.