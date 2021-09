Most of us could not say with certainty where we were and what we were doing three weeks ago Tuesday without consulting a calendar. Yet if you were old enough to be cognizant, you know exactly what you were doing on a Tuesday 20 years ago. For those in the New York area, the cloudless day was exquisite. Summer's mugginess had faded, kids were back in school, and the glory that was a perfect early fall morning dawned bright on September 11, 2001. Then, at 8:46 a.m., all hell broke loose, and our world forever changed.