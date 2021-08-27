Cancel
Florida State

Central Florida Hospitals Forced to Order Mobile Morgues to Deal With COVID Death Overflow

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
For the first time during the pandemic, Advent Health has had to order 14 portable morgues to help make room for an additional 168 bodies.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Body Bags And Morgue Trucks, Another 280 COVID Deaths Monday

Steady Drum Beat Of Death From COVID-19 In Florida. 1,937 Over Seven Days. 116 Children Admitted To Florida Hospitals On Monday For COVID-19 BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that 280 people died in Florida […] The article FLORIDA: Body Bags And Morgue Trucks, Another 280 COVID Deaths Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StateNew York Post

14 portable morgues sent to Florida as COVID cases soar

Fourteen portable morgues are en route to help overburdened hospitals in Central Florida amidst the state’s massive breakout of COVID-19, a report said. There were more than 1,700 deaths due to the virus in the past week in the Sunshine State, according to reports. An email obtained by WESH 2...
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida's COVID Death Toll Up As Hospitals Face Staffing Shortages

Florida recorded 726 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 over the weekend. That brought the state's overall total to 42,716. While the deaths were recorded on Saturday and Sunday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. The state also recorded 42,143 new cases of the coronavirus over the...
Orange County, FLfloridapolitics.com

Orange County hospital morgues filling

Some hospitals have so many COVID-19 deaths, morgues are full. The COVID-19 summer surge is killing enough people that Orange County’s hospitals are asking for help with full morgues. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, responding Thursday to a question from WFTV Channel 9 news, acknowledged he had been advised that...
Florida StateThe Ledger

COVID-19 hospitalizations decline slightly across Central Florida ahead of Labor Day

COVID hospitalizations have started to decline across Central Florida, including Polk County, leaving doctors "cautiously optimistic" ahead of a holiday weekend. AdventHealth reported it had about 1,330 COVID-positive patients hospitalized through its Central Florida network as of 9 a.m. Thursday. That's down slightly from 1,380 reported at sites in Polk, Flagler, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties last week.

