Peoria, AZ

Bank robbery in Peoria under investigation

12 News
9 days ago
 9 days ago
A bank robbery near 75th Avenue and Bell Road has been reported, according to Peoria police.

The suspect fled before police arrived, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect, according to a released statement from the Peoria Police.

This story is developing. Please check back with 12 News for updates.

