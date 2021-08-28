Heat and humidity stick around for the final weekend of August

The heat and humidity we’ve dealt with the entire week is set to stick around Kentucky and Southern Indiana for the final weekend of August. The big bubble of high pressure will stay in place with more hot and muggy weather as afternoon highs reach the low to mid-90s. Add in the humidity and heat indices will be either side of the 100 mark so take the usual precautions if you are planning on spending any time outdoors. A few isolated storms will be possible, which will provide some welcome relief from the oppressive conditions. Expect more of the same on Sunday before we see some changes to close out the month.

As a frontal system drops into our region from the northwest Monday, the remnants of Ida should be inland and moving northeastward after making landfall potentially as a major hurricane along the Louisiana gulf coast this weekend. Tropical moisture should spread northward and interact with the front so our rain and storm chances may pick up late Monday. The best opportunity for heavy rain looks to be Tuesday into early Wednesday as the remnant moisture slides by just to our south. With the clouds and rain around, temperatures should finally cool off. Even after the rain departs, it looks nice late next week with sunshine and pleasantly warm highs in the low to mid-80s.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 75°. Wind: Light South.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid, isolated P.M. storms. High: 94°. Wind: S 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid, isolated P.M. storms. High: 93°. Wind: S 5 mph.

