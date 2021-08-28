Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat and humidity stick around for the final weekend of August

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kp2st_0bf67Bfr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BC8rV_0bf67Bfr00

The heat and humidity we’ve dealt with the entire week is set to stick around Kentucky and Southern Indiana for the final weekend of August. The big bubble of high pressure will stay in place with more hot and muggy weather as afternoon highs reach the low to mid-90s. Add in the humidity and heat indices will be either side of the 100 mark so take the usual precautions if you are planning on spending any time outdoors. A few isolated storms will be possible, which will provide some welcome relief from the oppressive conditions. Expect more of the same on Sunday before we see some changes to close out the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwcDR_0bf67Bfr00

As a frontal system drops into our region from the northwest Monday, the remnants of Ida should be inland and moving northeastward after making landfall potentially as a major hurricane along the Louisiana gulf coast this weekend. Tropical moisture should spread northward and interact with the front so our rain and storm chances may pick up late Monday. The best opportunity for heavy rain looks to be Tuesday into early Wednesday as the remnant moisture slides by just to our south. With the clouds and rain around, temperatures should finally cool off. Even after the rain departs, it looks nice late next week with sunshine and pleasantly warm highs in the low to mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvcY5_0bf67Bfr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7nj5_0bf67Bfr00

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 75°. Wind: Light South.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid, isolated P.M. storms. High: 94°. Wind: S 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid, isolated P.M. storms. High: 93°. Wind: S 5 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07n71A_0bf67Bfr00

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group .

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group .

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine :

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden

Meteorologist Matt Rudkin

Facebook: Facebook.com/MattRudkinWX | Twitter: @MattRudkinWX

Comments / 0

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Humid#Heat Indices#Whas11ben#Whas11pine#Whas11reed#Wxalden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPort Arthur News

Tropical storm expected to threaten Gulf Coast next week

A surface trough currently over parts of central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move over the southwest or south central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday. Unfavorable upper level winds will limit development Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday or Wednesday, environmental conditions become somewhat favorable for...
Florida Statesouthfloridareporter.com

Sun And Showers Around Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Labor Day will bring a mix of sun and showers. Morning sun and afternoon showers and storms will be on tap in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.
Environmentwbrz.com

Sunday Forecast: Widespread showers and storms back by Monday afternoon

Showers and storms will move in on Monday to cool things down. Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued another precautionary heat advisory from 10am though 6pm today. This afternoon the heat index will max out in the 90s with some areas in the triple digits. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. The best time to work outside will be between sunup and 10am or after 5pm. Showers and storms will hold off today. A stray shower or two is possible, but most spots will stay completely dry. Overnight conditions will be muggy with temperatures near 73 degrees.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: A rain-free end to the weekend leads to the return of heat and humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures and higher humidity returns to the forecast as we head into the remainder of the weekend. Today’s forecast features high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s across the beaches and upper 80s for inland areas. As winds shift from the south, it will begin to feel a bit muggier compared to yesterday, especially this afternoon. The good news is that we will remain rain-free today, still making for a sunny and warm day spent at the beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy