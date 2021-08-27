Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

17-year-old dies following Forsyth County crash

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGkV3_0bf6786v00

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 17-year-old has died following a crash, according to officials.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers are searching for a car that left the scene of the crash last Friday.

Investigators said the crash involving a black 2007 sport utility Chevrolet, a 2019 International tractor, and an unknown white car happened after 5 p.m.

The Chevrolet was being driven by Owen James West, 17, from Walkertown.

According to detectives, West was traveling East on 158, while the tractor driven by Michael Weinris, from Lexington, S.C., was traveling West on US 158.

Troopers said an unknown white sport utility car was stopped facing North on Old Belews Creek Road.

The person driving the unknown car failed to yield and made a left turn in front of the Black Chevrolet causing the Chevrolet to run off the road on the right, according to detectives.

Investigators said the Chevrolet came back on the roadway and hit the tractor, and as a result of the crash, both cars came to a stop on US 158.

West died from injuries from the crash.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Comments / 5

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Forsyth County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Accident#Walkertown#Wfmy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy