Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Twinpossible

skiddle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitness the Twinpossible as Kane & Abel perform magic and comedy based on being twins. Witness the Twinpossible as Kane & Abel perform magic and comedy based on being twins. Either Kane & Abel have supernatural abilities and a unique twin connection, or they are very good at making it seem like they have. They prove they know what each other is thinking and feeling and reveal which one is the better twin. **** "Both shine individually as magicians and comedians" (Broadway Baby) **** "The magic is good, the patter is funny, the boys are great, but the show goes too quick!" (GLAM Adelaide) "Seriously impressive" (BBC Radio Bristol)

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Magic Show#Magicians#Kane Abel#Bbc Radio Bristol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Garcelle Beauvais' Twin Sons Are Both Taller Than Her while Showing Strong Resemblance to Mom in Video

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais gave fans a glimpse of how grown her cute look-alike twins are in a recent family video she shared on Instagram. Garcelle Beauvais is a star that viewers look forward to seeing whenever they turn on the famous show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but the actress has something else that puts a smile on her face; her twins.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Star Daffney Cause of Death Announced

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger (Shannon Claire Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 after she posted a cryptic video message during her Instagram live session. It was announced on Thursday afternoon that former WCW star breathed her last. TMZ.com further noted that police arrived for a welfare check and were met by Daffney’s mom. When they knocked on the door and there was no answer, they left without trying to gain entry. Finn Balor ‘Breaks Character’ After Roman Reigns Loss.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy