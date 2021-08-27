Witness the Twinpossible as Kane & Abel perform magic and comedy based on being twins. Witness the Twinpossible as Kane & Abel perform magic and comedy based on being twins. Either Kane & Abel have supernatural abilities and a unique twin connection, or they are very good at making it seem like they have. They prove they know what each other is thinking and feeling and reveal which one is the better twin. **** "Both shine individually as magicians and comedians" (Broadway Baby) **** "The magic is good, the patter is funny, the boys are great, but the show goes too quick!" (GLAM Adelaide) "Seriously impressive" (BBC Radio Bristol)