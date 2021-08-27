Brighton Craft Fair

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Gunstock at the fabulous Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Sept. 4 and 5. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be over 90 exhibitors with an array of interesting arts and crafts including chainsaw wood carvings by Elise who will be demoing her chainsaw wood talents both days. Some of the other arts & crafts will include beautiful alpaca products, amazing hand-painted snowboards/snowshoes, quilts, cedar wood furniture, macrame chairs with demonstration, charcuterie boards, recycled sweater hats and mittens, personal care products, quilts, CBD products, wildlife photography, hand-painted tiles, jewelry, antique steamboats, abstract artwork, hand-painted lanterns, wood carved black bears/signs, amazing animal photography, cribbage boards, cutting boards, soy candles, stained glass, gourmet foods, kettle corn and lots more. Always free admission. Rain or shine. Friendly, leashed pets welcome. Fair can be found at 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford.
