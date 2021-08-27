Brighton Craft Fair

There are two events every year that say “end of summer” to me. One of them is this weekend, Aug. 28-29: the fabulous Beersheba Springs Arts and Crafts Fair. Always the last weekend in August, 2021 will mark the 55th year this event will be held at the historic Beersheba Springs Methodist Assembly grounds. There is such a rich history in Beersheba that you can’t help but being transported to another time when you visit this beautiful community. Over 150 crafters generally set up at this eagerly anticipated annual event, so bring your pocketbooks and start Christmas shopping early. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m.—5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.—4 p.m. There will be plenty of food to fill your belly, and I would bring some hiking shoes and check out Stone Door while you are out that way. The views are breathtaking.