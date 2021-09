5:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) Highest Point with Rick Astley with very special guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Williamson Park in Lancaster on Sunday 5th September 2021. I got escorted out in the first 10 mins when I was walking to top up my fist band for food and I got told I wasnâ??t aloud back in I waited outside for 40 mins while my uncle tried to find me at the gates to get me I got followed bye security round the venue , half of security were rude and unpleasant for no reason and I was treat as if I was trying to sneak in I had booked a ticket and paid for it went through security and bag check and was treat horrendously by the staff I had my wrist band on my uncle came and got me from the gates but it was a absolute piss take how I had paid to be there and I was restricted on enjoying myself and having a good time as I was pulled out of it for no reason just because I had walked away from my uncle for 5 minutes to top up my wrist band I think you need to sort out your security on how to treat people right.