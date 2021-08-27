Ottawa linked to Jack Eichel/Leafs looking to get involved with Marner!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. There have been about a half dozen teams that have been linked to Jack Eichel trade rumours since the season ended, with one of those of the teams being the Ottawa Senators. If there was any team in the NHL that could not only meet the Buffalo Sabres asking price, they also have the necessary cap space to take on his contract. I am told the Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has been told to get a deal done with Eichel before training camp and believe it or not, one reason being lagging season ticket sales. Buffalo is at an all-time low for season ticket holders and with so much turnover in the front office/coaching staff over the last several years, ownership wants to change the public perception and stick to a solid rebuild plan that the fanbase can embrace.