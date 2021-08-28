Cancel
NY Post Reporter Questions Psaki on Afghanistan Transparency by Asking About Biden’s Dog Biting People

By Michael Luciano
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Friday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced a deluge of questions about the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan ahead of the August 31 deadline. But in the middle of at all, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson had something else on his mind: discrepancies about the number of biting incidents involving President Joe Biden’s dog Major.

