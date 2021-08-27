Macaulay Culkin makes 'American Horror Story' debut

The show must go on! Despite a few pandemic-related production delays, "American Horror Story: Double Feature" is finally set to hit FX's airwaves with a brand new all-star lineup, including fresh face Macaulay Culkin and veteran talent like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy and Finn Wittrock. To mark the anticipated 10th season premiere on Aug. 25, 2021, Wonderall.com is catching up with former ensemble cast members of the horror anthology series, starting with Emma Roberts. She appeared in five "American Horror Story" installments as various characters: egocentric actress Madison Montgomery on 2013's "Coven" and 2018's "Apocalypse," fortune-telling con artist Maggie Esmerelda on 2014's "Freak Show," newscaster Serena Belinda on 2017's "Cult" and camp counselor Brooke Thompson on 2019's "1984." Keep reading to uncover what Emma and more early "AHS" stars are up to today…
