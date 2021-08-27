Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock and Harrison. * Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to produce heavy downpours through this evening. While most locations will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches will fall in just an hour or two. This will lead to localized flash flooding. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainages, leading to flooding in low-lying, urban, and other poor drainage areas. Flash flooding could occur in areas where the heaviest rain falls.alerts.weather.gov
