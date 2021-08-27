Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Western Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 137 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arivaca, or 25 miles west of Tubac, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sasabe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH