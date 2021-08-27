Air Quality Alert issued for Bannock, Bingham, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Power THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR BANNOCK, BINGHAM, AND POWER COUNTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY Air quality has improved significantly across the area. Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has cancelled the air quality advisory. For more information please access the departments website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, Pocatello Idaho Regional Office. Contact at 208 236 6160.