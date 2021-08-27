Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Clayton, Victory Lakes, Monroe Township, and Williamstown.