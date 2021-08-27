Cancel
Hampden County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Western Hampden by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Hampshire and central Hampden Counties through 530 PM EDT At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Easthampton, or near Holyoke, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Wilbraham, Southwick, Granby, Southampton, Hadley, Huntington, Westhampton and Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
City
Montgomery, MA
City
Westfield, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
City
Ludlow, MA
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Wilbraham, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
City
South Hadley, MA
City
Agawam, MA
City
Southwick, MA
City
Southampton, MA
City
Westhampton, MA
City
Granby, MA
City
Huntington, MA
