Special Weather Statement issued for Northern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern New London A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern New London County through 515 PM EDT At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Preston, or near Jewett City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Norwich, Ledyard, Griswold, Preston, Lisbon, Sprague, Voluntown and North Stonington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH