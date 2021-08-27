Developer Hoists Two Notable Manhattan Townhouses on the Market for $16 Million Each

America’s largest privately owned home isn’t found on the coastlines of Montauk, nor is it among the mega-mansions in Bel Air. Instead, it’s nestled between the idyllic mountains of Asheville, North Carolina. A chateau-esque mansion oversees a front yard of perfectly manicured grass with lush trees lined up on both sides. Veer further left of the lawn, and visitors will find an intricate garden designed by Frederick Law Olmsted (the same architect who designed New York City’s Central Park). There are no neighbors, only robins darting around. And since it’s been preserved by five generations of the original owners, the Vanderbilts, visitors can still experience the home’s historical magic.