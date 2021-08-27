Cancel
Real Estate

Developer Hoists Two Notable Manhattan Townhouses on the Market for $16 Million Each

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo renovated Manhattan townhouses, one of which was once home to television host Billy Bush, are set to hit the market, each for $16 million. Both residences were built in the early 20th century, one in Chelsea on West 22nd Street and the other on the Upper West Side on West 76th Street. The same developer, Vincent DeFilippo of Innovative Design & Development, is behind both projects.

Billy Bush
#Manhattan#Upper West Side#Chelsea#Townhouses#Propertyshark#The Wall Street Journal#Renaissance#Compass
