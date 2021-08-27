Eviction ban's end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume
Tenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions after a U.S. Supreme Court action allowing lockouts to resume. The high court's conservative majority late Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban placed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling ends protections for about 3.5 million people in the U.S. who say they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.www.cbsnews.com
