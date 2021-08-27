Cancel
Congress & Courts

Eviction ban's end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

CBS News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions after a U.S. Supreme Court action allowing lockouts to resume. The high court's conservative majority late Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban placed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling ends protections for about 3.5 million people in the U.S. who say they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Which States Continue To Ban Evictions After Supreme Court Moratorium Ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court brought an end to President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium extension last week, putting millions of renters at risk of being homeless. It was recently estimated by investment bank Goldman Sachs that 750,000 American renters could be evicted by the end of the year if no help is given. But any action on a national scale to either extend the eviction moratorium or provide aid to the millions of renters must come from Congress after the Supreme Court ruling.
Congress & CourtsCNET

The federal eviction moratorium is gone. What renters should know now

The US national moratorium on evictions ended Aug. 26 after a 6-3 vote by the Supreme Court. The moratorium had been implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extended by President Joe Biden's administration days after it was set to expire on July 31. The moratorium was in place to target specific areas most impacted by rising COVID-19 cases, which could likely be made worse by mass evictions. It was projected to cover close to 90% of American renters.
House RentCNBC

The national eviction ban is over. But renters still can't be forced out in these states

The national eviction ban is no longer in effect after the Supreme Court struck it down last week. Yet in a number of states, renters are still entitled to protections. The national eviction ban is no longer in effect, after the Supreme Court struck it down last week, leaving the more than 11 million Americans still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Merrick Garland calls on ‘entire legal community’ to block evictions after Supreme Court rejects moratorium

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has summoned “the entire legal community” to help prevent evictions following US Supreme Court decision that rejected a federal moratorium, exposing thousands of vulnerable Americans from losing their housing during the coronavirus pandemic.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the attorney general has urged law schools, legal clinics and major law firms to “take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency.”The sweeping call to legal aid providers aims to “ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants,” she said.His call follows a letter, joined by...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Pelosi says Supreme Court ‘immorally ripped away’ relief from Americans in its ‘arbitrary and cruel’ decision to end eviction moratorium

Pelosi criticized the Supreme Court for ending the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium. The court “immorally ripped away that relief in a ruling that is arbitrary and cruel,” she said. Around 7.4 million people are at risk of eviction, according to Census data. See more stories on Insider’s business page. House...

