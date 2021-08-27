Michigan reports 3,958 new, confirmed cases Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27

Talk about living off-the-grid! It doesn’t get much more private and secluded than owning your own island. There are four of them currently on the market in Michigan. There were five for sale, but one island sold within just a week of being listed. That island is just under two acres with a cabin located at 574 Red Road in Michigamme west of Marquette. It’s easily accessible via a manmade bridge. The island quickly had an offer after our MLive story on it went live in August.