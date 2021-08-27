Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan reports 3,958 new, confirmed cases Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27

By Danielle Salisbury
The Saginaw News
 9 days ago
Michigan reported 3,958 new, confirmed coronavirus cases - an average of 1,979 a day - and 69 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27. Of the new deaths reported Wednesday, 42 were identified in a review of death certificates, done three times a week, and the case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last web update on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

