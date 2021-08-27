Michigan GOP congressman fined for ignoring metal detector in House chamber

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, was fined $5,000 for ignoring new security protocols established in the House chamber after the Jan. 6 riot. The House Committee on Ethics reported the fine Friday after being notified by U.S. Capitol Police that Huizega was being punished for going around metal detectors stationed outside the House chamber. Huizega is among a group of six House lawmakers to face fines for not complying with security protocols created after a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and attempted to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.