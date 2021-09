The Louisiana National Guard continues emergency operations following the wake and destruction of Hurricane Ida, while continuing its COVID-19 response missions. There are currently more than 5,380 Louisiana Guardsmen protecting lives and property, maintaining communications, and ensuring the continuity of operations and government throughout the state, LANG officials say. In addition to that number, there are 2,676 Guardsmen from 11 other states and 374 active-duty service members integrated into the response missions.