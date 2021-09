JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will feel hot and muggier out today as moisture levels increase. Expect high temperatures to top out in the low and middle 90s into this afternoon. For those that have outdoor plans for this afternoon, they should be good to for the most part. While a few hit or miss showers are possible during the day, we will see a better chance for rain heading into the evening/night hours. A frontal boundary is forecast to drop into the area by this evening and continuing overnight. This front is expected to bring showers and storms during this time.