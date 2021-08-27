Planting new roots at ACC

While 3-gallon containers are the most popular size for purchasing plants to use in your home landscaping, what you see and think you’re buying may not necessarily be what you get these days. Several years ago, Agent Paul Thompson brought in to “Making It Grow” what appeared to be a very full and healthy woody plant in a 3-gallon container. When he removed the container and started checking for circling roots and excess soil over the root flare, he showed us that the nursery had put five rooted cuttings into one pot to create the illusion of a single plant that was ready to be installed in someone’s landscape. The recommended planting space for each plant was 5 feet on center. If the shrubs had been planted as they came, they would have grown some but eventually started dying back, never becoming the desired specimen plants.