Eskridge has been healthy and productive at practice this week, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Condotta Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times that the rookie second-round pick prefers to be called "Dee" rather than "D'Wayne", though the Seahawks still have him listed under the latter name on their official website. He's making a late push for the No. 3 receiver role in Seattle, perhaps able to overcome a three-week stint on the PUP list given that Freddie Swain is his main competition. The Seahawks under Pete Carroll have sometimes used a rotation for that No. 3 role, but the decision to use a second-round pick on Eskridge suggests he's expected to win the spot full-time sooner than later. The rookie could make his first appearance in a Seahawks uniform during Saturday night's exhibition matchup with the Chargers.